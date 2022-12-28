 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motor Road apartment complex sold for nearly $5 million

A Raleigh group has spent $4.95 million to purchase a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The complex is at 222 Motor Road in the northeast part of the city.

The buyer is Motor Road Properties LLC. The seller is Mayi Ventures LLC, also of Raleigh.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 107 apartment or multi-family complex transactions sold in Forsyth County — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.17 billion.

