Mount Airy group buys Greensboro Super 8 hotel site

A Mount Airy group has paid $2.43 million to purchase the property where a Super 8 by Wyndham hotel property is located, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 2108 W. Meadowview Road was bought by Mayberry Hotel Investment LLC.
The seller is Gate City Hospitality LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today