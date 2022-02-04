 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Airy group buys Greensboro Super 8 hotel site
A Mount Airy group has paid $2.43 million to purchase the property where a Super 8 by Wyndham hotel property is located, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property at 2108 W. Meadowview Road was bought by Mayberry Hotel Investment LLC.

The seller is Gate City Hospitality LLC of Greensboro.

