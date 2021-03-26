 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mountain Valley Hospice plans local grand opening event
0 comments

Mountain Valley Hospice plans local grand opening event

{{featured_button_text}}

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday for its new Winston-Salem office at 3069 Trenwest Drive.

The event will feature COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the nonprofit said.

The office contains more than 2,200 square feet of office space, including a patient exam room.

Mountain Valley provides specialized medical care for those facing serious illness and to provide consulting services, both at home, and now, by appointment.

It is Mountain Valley’s first office dedicated to providing specialized serious illness services in Forsyth County and the western Piedmont region.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News