Mountain Valley Hospice plans local grand opening event

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday for its new Winston-Salem office at 3069 Trenwest Drive.

The event will feature COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the nonprofit said.

The office contains more than 2,200 square feet of office space, including a patient exam room.

Mountain Valley provides specialized medical care for those facing serious illness and to provide consulting services, both at home, and now, by appointment.

It is Mountain Valley’s first office dedicated to providing specialized serious illness services in Forsyth County and the western Piedmont region.

