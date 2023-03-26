The Mountain View Senior Apartments campus in Kernersville has been sold for $2.14 million to a New Hampshire buyer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 6.25-acre property at 441 Mountain View Road contains 50 units.

The buyer is EWT 89 LLC, which shares the 99 Fisherville Road, Concord, N.H., address at property management group Keystone Management Co. Inc,

The seller is Mountain View Senior Apartments LLC of Raleigh.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 109 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. It has been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.