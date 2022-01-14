 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Movement Bank set to open first Triad branch
Movement Bank set to open first Triad branch

Movement Bank, based in Danville, Va., said Friday it is opening its first branch in the Triad in Randleman on Jan. 24.

The bank also has a branch in Fort Mill, S.C., as well as loan production ofﬁces in Asheboro, Asheville, Charlotte and Greensboro.

The bank said it is focused on “meeting the region's increasing demands for personal and commercial banking” in underserved communities.

