Muscadine grape juice in schools bill advances to state House floor for vote

Legislation mandating the availability of muscadine grape juice in all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities advanced Tuesday to the N.C. House floor.

House Bill 136, titled "Encourage Healthy NC Food in Schools," has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as lead primary sponsor.

The bill was recommended with no debate by the House Rules and Operations committee, as was the case earlier in the House Agriculture and Education committees. There have been no changes made to the bill so far.

HB136 has the support of the N.C. Agriculture Department.

However, the outstanding question remains — can you get students to drink a sweet juice compared with the typical apple and orange juice offerings?

“It’s one of the good things we can do for the growers and producers in this state to make this product available in our schools,” Howard said in making her case before legislators. “It is the state fruit.”

If HB136 is signed into law, the mandate would begin with the 2021-22 school year.