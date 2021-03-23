Muscadine grape juice in schools bill clears N.C. House

“It’s one of the good things we can do for the growers and producers in this state to make this product available in our schools,” Howard said. “It is the state fruit.”

According to online legislative media outlet NC Insider, Howard was asked during the K-12 committee meeting about what happens if muscadine grape juice isn’t selected by enough students to warrant being an option.

“If the kids would stop and try this, they would prefer it over apple and orange juice,” she told committee members.

Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, questioned the potential popularity of muscadine grape juice, saying "grape juice is the least preferred juice among all students in North Carolina."

"If this juice isn't chosen by students, it will go to waste and the school will not be reimbursed."

Von Haefan said she prefers that muscadine grape juice be included in the state's farms to schools nutrition program.

Howard responded by saying that 'I want you to remember just one thing — we don't grow oranges in North Carolina. We grow grapes, and that is what will help our growers and producers."

