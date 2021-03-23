Muscadine grape juice in schools bill clears N.C. House

Legislation mandating the availability of muscadine grape juice in all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities cleared the state House on Tuesday.
House Bill 136, titled "Encourage Healthy NC Food in Schools," has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as lead primary sponsor.
HB136 has the support of the N.C. Agriculture Department. If signed into law, the mandate would begin with the 2021-22 school year.
The bill passed by a 91-22 vote, with 25 of 46 Democrats who voted being in support, as well as all but one of the 67 Republicans voting.
The passage, however, wasn't as smooth as the vote count might indicate.
After the bill sailed through three committees, there was an unexpected 22 minutes of debate centered on free market concerns about the mandate vs. supporting North Carolina farmers that could portend a stiff challenge in the state Senate.
The outstanding question remains — can you get students to drink a sweet juice compared with the typical apple and orange juice offerings?
Howard stuck to her script in citing the value of promoting muscadine grape juice sales for farmers and its nutritional value.
“It’s one of the good things we can do for the growers and producers in this state to make this product available in our schools,” Howard said. “It is the state fruit.”
According to online legislative media outlet NC Insider, Howard was asked during the K-12 committee meeting about what happens if muscadine grape juice isn’t selected by enough students to warrant being an option.
“If the kids would stop and try this, they would prefer it over apple and orange juice,” she told committee members.
Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, questioned the potential popularity of muscadine grape juice, saying "grape juice is the least preferred juice among all students in North Carolina."
"If this juice isn't chosen by students, it will go to waste and the school will not be reimbursed."
Von Haefan said she prefers that muscadine grape juice be included in the state's farms to schools nutrition program.
Howard responded by saying that 'I want you to remember just one thing — we don't grow oranges in North Carolina. We grow grapes, and that is what will help our growers and producers."
Rep. Larry Pittman, R-Cabarrus, is among the more prominent Libertarian-oriented legislators.
"I can appreciate the desire to provide healthy options to children in school, but I see the word 'shall' " in this bill, Pittman said.
"This is like creating a market that I don't think is our responsibility."
Rep. Jeff McNeely, R-Iredell, said the bill "represents the chance to support our No. 1 industry (agriculture)."
"Our farmers continue to struggle constantly. Here's another avenue to give them some revenue and income, so I would suggest you vote for N.C. farmers, not against them."
The bill would require the State Board of Education, local boards of education and charter schools to mandate that all public K-12 schools provide muscadine grape juice.
Not only would the schools’ nutrition and lunch programs have to offer muscadine grape juice, but also school vending machines.
Public community colleges and universities would be required to offer muscadine grape juice in on-campus vending machines.
Davie is the home of Mighty Muscadine of Advance, which is affiliated with Le Bleu bottled water, and Vine Life Products of Bermuda Run, both of which promote muscadine grapes for food, health and wellness purposes.
Mighty Muscadine is owned by Jerry Smith. Smith provided Howard with a $2,700 political donation in 2016, according to opensecrets.org.
Muscadine grapes are grown primarily in eastern North Carolina. They also are used in jellies, jams, preserves, syrups and dessert toppings.
Muscadine grape juice would be added to the state’s “Got to be NC” farm-to-school marketing program. The Scuppernong grape, a variation of the muscadine grape, is the state’s official fruit.
The bill touts muscadine grape juice as “not needing added sugar” and “rich in healthy antioxidants.”
The website usualwines.com cautions that “the wine is packed full of sugar. These sugars are not naturally occurring — they are added throughout the production process to balance the natural bitterness of the grape.”
The N.C. Wine and Grape Council touts several health and nutritional benefits of muscadine grapes, some of which share with the benefits of moderate consumption of wine.
Those includes: being fat free and high in fiber; assisting with weight control and lowering cholesterol levels; inhibiting the growth of some forms of cancer; and slowing the aging of skin.
