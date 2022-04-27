Music lessons company enters Triad marketplace

Bold Music, which offers in-home music lessons and programming, said Wednesday it is entering the Triad with a location in Greensboro.

The company’s roster of local instructors provides lessons to students of all ages and skill levels for piano, voice, guitar, strings, drums and other instruments.

Bold Music matches students with the highly skilled instructor best suited for them and offers opportunities to expand their performance skills through gig nights, camps and more.

The company, founded in 2013 by two Charlotte musicians, said it has two primary focuses: to inspire the next generation of musicians through quality instruction; and to support professional musicians through viable employment.

The company is accepting inquiries for new students at www.boldmusiclessons.com/contact, or by calling (336) 810-1429. For more information, go to www.boldmusiclessons.com/winston-salem and www.boldmusiclessons.com/greensboro.

