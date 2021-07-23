N.C. A&T-affiliated group pays $4.9 million for Greensboro property

A real-estate group associated with the N.C. A&T State University Alumni Association Inc. has spent $4.87 million to purchase a 7.15-acre lot in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 1804 E. Market St. contains a combined 39,025 square feet in three buildings that have served as a library or a museum.
The buyer is Bulldog Real Estate Holdings of East Greensboro LLC, which has the same 200 N. Benbow Road address as the A&T alumni foundation.
The seller is South Atlantic Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventists, Inc., of Decatur, Ga.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.