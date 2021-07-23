N.C. A&T-affiliated group pays $4.9 million for Greensboro property

A real-estate group associated with the N.C. A&T State University Alumni Association Inc. has spent $4.87 million to purchase a 7.15-acre lot in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 1804 E. Market St. contains a combined 39,025 square feet in three buildings that have served as a library or a museum.

The buyer is Bulldog Real Estate Holdings of East Greensboro LLC, which has the same 200 N. Benbow Road address as the A&T alumni foundation.

The seller is South Atlantic Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventists, Inc., of Decatur, Ga.

