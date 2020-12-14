N.C. approaches $9 billion in unemployment payments for pandemic

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the PEUC program had paid $714.9 million in benefits to North Carolinians, while the PUA program has paid $735.4 million.

DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $182.4 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.

The federal payments include $588.3 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $17.8 million in payments since Oct. 1.

The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.