N.C. attorney general expands legal actions against vaping sector; four Triad retailers being investigated

Two Winston-Salem and two Greensboro tobacco and vaping retailers are being investigated by the state's attorney general as part of extending his campaign to reduce youth consumption of vaping products.
Josh Stein also said Tuesday he is suing founders of Juul Labs Inc., maker of the top-selling U.S. e-cigarette, and launching an investigation into DS Technology Licensing LLC, which makes the top disposable e-cigarette Puff Bar.
Stein said a civil investigative demand, which require producing certain documents, has been served on 18 tobacco and vaping retailers statewide.
"We are actively investigating Puff Bar and other companies at all stages of the distribution chain, from manufacturers to retailers and everything in between, to ensure they are not profiting off kids," Stein said.
"Where I find illegal behavior, I will not hesitate to take legal action."
The Winston-Salem retailers are the S&S Vapes location at 1650 Hutton St. and the Stratus Smoke & Vape location at 2878 Reynolda Road.
The Greensboro retailers are Greensboro Discount Tobacco & Vape at 2220 Golden Gate Dr. and Smokey Shay’s GSO at 2416 Spring Garden St.
Stein said he is taking actions against the e-cigarette industry "due to on-going concerns about kid-friendly flavors, youth marketing and poor age verification."
In June, Stein announced Juul had agreed to pay $40 million over six years to settle a legal complaint.
“We made major progress in protecting young people from e-cigarette addiction when we secured a court order dramatically changing the way Juul does business and recovering $40 million to help kids conquer their nicotine addiction," Stein said in a statement.
Officials with Stratus Smoke & Vape said they wanted to review Stein's investigative letters before commenting.
John Dee, with Stratus Smoke & Vape, said in a December 2019 article with the Journal on age-21 federal tobacco-use regulations that the sales mix at his store is 60% e-cigarettes and 40% traditional products.
“We have been keeping a close ear to the state and federal political issues surrounding tobacco, particularly when it comes to flavorings,” Dee said at that time.
A S&S Vapes employee disputed that they are being investigated by the attorney general's office.
Juul settlement funds
Meanwhile, the proposed Republican state budget bill released Monday discloses how the first portions of $40 million in Juul settlement money will be disbursed during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
About $13 million will go to the Youth Electronic Nicotine Dependence Abatement fund.
The biggest chunk at $4.4 million will go toward tobacco cessation media and social media campaigns toward youths and young adults.
* About $3.3 million goes toward "evidence-based" media and education campaigns;
* $2.2 million will be spent on other evidence-based initiatives with stakeholders;
* $2 million will cover legal costs in the Juul lawsuit; and
* $1.1 million will be used on data monitoring "to track tobacco/nicotine use and exposure among youth and young adults and populations at risk," along with evaluating the state's existing tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
The $13 million is a substantial increase from the $2.2 million provided toward all tobacco-prevention initiatives by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2018-19.
By contrast, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend North Carolina spend $99.3 million on such programs.
That means North Carolina spent about 2.2% of the recommendation even though the state gained $455.7 million in fiscal 2018-19 related to tobacco excise tax and its share of the annual Master Settlement Agreement payments from tobacco manufacturers.
The 2021-22 state budget projects $258.3 million from state tobacco excise taxes and $139.4 million in MSA payments, which are decreasing annually as revenue levels shrink from fewer adults consuming traditional cigarettes.
Juul lawsuit
Stein filed in May 2019 a lawsuit targeting Juul’s business and marketing practices, most notably accusing Juul of violating the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
In May, a Durham County Superior Court judge ruled Juul had violated court orders by destroying documents and deleting social media posts.
Stein said he is concerned that "many of the billions Juul made from addicting kids to nicotine are now in the personal accounts of its founders and early investors."
He said he is seeking civil penalties and damages.
"The people behind this company must be held accountable and pay to clean up the mess they made," Stein said.
Stein said some of 18 brick-and-mortar retailers are under investigation for selling flavored e-cigarettes, "including several located near middle and high schools."
The two Winston-Salem retailers are not located near a school.
Recent Nielsen convenience store analyses on e-cigarette sales have shown Juul's market share being chipped away at by Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
In the Nielsen report that covers the four-week period ending Oct. 23, Juul's market share was at 40.6%, while Vuse was at 34.3%.
The disposable vaping marketplace is considerably more fragmented with Puff Bar hold a top share of 13.4%.
“At the same time, the market Juul created still exists, and other companies are filling the vacuum," Stein said.
336-727-7376