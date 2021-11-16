N.C. attorney general expands legal actions against vaping sector; four Triad retailers being investigated

Stein said he is taking actions against the e-cigarette industry "due to on-going concerns about kid-friendly flavors, youth marketing and poor age verification."

In June, Stein announced Juul had agreed to pay $40 million over six years to settle a legal complaint.

“We made major progress in protecting young people from e-cigarette addiction when we secured a court order dramatically changing the way Juul does business and recovering $40 million to help kids conquer their nicotine addiction," Stein said in a statement.

Officials with Stratus Smoke & Vape said they wanted to review Stein's investigative letters before commenting.

John Dee, with Stratus Smoke & Vape, said in a December 2019 article with the Journal on age-21 federal tobacco-use regulations that the sales mix at his store is 60% e-cigarettes and 40% traditional products.

“We have been keeping a close ear to the state and federal political issues surrounding tobacco, particularly when it comes to flavorings,” Dee said at that time.

A S&S Vapes employee disputed that they are being investigated by the attorney general's office.

Juul settlement funds