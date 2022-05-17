N.C. attorney general gains restraining order against tax group

The state Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday it has gained a temporary restraining order against Hits Tax & Bookkeeping Services of Burlington, along with owner Marvin Todd Hooker and two other employees.

The company is being accused by the office of unlawfully deceiving North Carolinians who were trying to apply for COVID-19-related financial and housing assistance.

The Consumer Protection Division of the state’s Justice Department said it has received complaints from people in Alamance and Davidson counties who were negatively affected by Hits’ unlawful practices.

According to an office statement, Hits allegedly deceived North Carolinians about two pandemic-relief programs: the Homeowners Assistance Fund, which is administered by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency and provides mortgage and mortgage-related financial assistance to homeowners; and the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program, which provided rent and utility bill assistance to North Carolinians with lower incomes to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.

Hits allegedly advertised that it could help North Carolinians apply for pandemic-related financial assistance, but it charged them for application assistance services even though people could apply for either program for free.

The lawsuit also alleges that company made false statements about the eligibility criteria for the programs, which resulted in people paying Hits to submit their applications when they would not be eligible to receive aid.

