 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

N.C. attorney general gains restraining order against tax group

  • 0

The state Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday it has gained a temporary restraining order against Hits Tax & Bookkeeping Services of Burlington, along with owner Marvin Todd Hooker and two other employees.

The company is being accused by the office of unlawfully deceiving North Carolinians who were trying to apply for COVID-19-related financial and housing assistance.

The Consumer Protection Division of the state’s Justice Department said it has received complaints from people in Alamance and Davidson counties who were negatively affected by Hits’ unlawful practices.

According to an office statement, Hits allegedly deceived North Carolinians about two pandemic-relief programs: the Homeowners Assistance Fund, which is administered by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency and provides mortgage and mortgage-related financial assistance to homeowners; and the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program, which provided rent and utility bill assistance to North Carolinians with lower incomes to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.

People are also reading…

Hits allegedly advertised that it could help North Carolinians apply for pandemic-related financial assistance, but it charged them for application assistance services even though people could apply for either program for free.

The lawsuit also alleges that company made false statements about the eligibility criteria for the programs, which resulted in people paying Hits to submit their applications when they would not be eligible to receive aid.

Josh Stein at Insight (copy)

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein

 Walt Unks, Journal

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mebane plant closing affects 83 employees

Prescient Co. Inc. plans to eliminate 83 jobs as part of closing manufacturing operations in Mebane by year’s end, according to a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than doubling in foreclosure filings during April, although the number is still fairly low on a historic basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert