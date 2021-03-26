N.C. Attorney General seeks comment on Cone-Sentara deal

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office is asking for public comment on the proposed acquisition of Cone Health of Greensboro by Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.

Under North Carolina law, the attorney general reviews any transaction in which a charitable corporation — like Cone Health — sells a majority of its assets. Attorney General Josh Stein conducted a similar review of Novant Health Inc.’s $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center of Wilmington.

The systems announced the transaction in August with a projected closing in mid-2021.

The systems expect that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations. They will function separately until the acquisition is completed.

The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.

Comments can be emailed to ncago@ncdoj.gov by no later than April 14. The subject line needs to include Cone and/or Sentara.

