N.C. attorney general throws support behind banning menthol cigarettes

The group also cited their concerns that menthol cigarettes are a deterrent to smokers wanting to quit.

"Menthol cigarettes are designed to be easier to smoke,” Stein said in a statement.

“That means they make it easier to get hooked. What’s more, they’re marketed in ways that disproportionately harm young people and people of color."

Some tobacco analysts say the attorneys general could find a more receptive response from the Biden administration.

In December, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not list as 2021 priorities banning menthol cigarettes or reducing nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes.

The agencies released at that time their unified agenda and regulatory agenda through at least August.

The 2020 Monitoring the Future study, released in December by the University of Michigan, found that 12th-graders’ consumption of traditional cigarettes increased from a record low of 5.7% in 2019 to 7.5%.

Meanwhile, 28.2% of 12th-graders said they vaped at least once during the 30-day period. That’s down from a record high of 30.9% in 2019. Researchers began reviewing vaping in 2015 when the rate was 16.3%.