N.C. attorney general won't object to Novant acquiring New Hanover health-care system

"Negotiations also resulted in stronger commitments by Novant/NHRMC to continue to provide critical medical services to the people of New Hanover County and the region," according to the statement from the attorney general's office.

"Because of these negotiated improvements, because the transaction satisfies the requirements established by state law, and because the sales price was fair, Attorney General Stein will not take action to seek to block the deal."

Stein said he is aware of the community impact involved when one health care system acquires another.

"I have real concerns about what this means for the future of health care in North Carolina," Stein said.

"Right now, my office has limited authority when conducting reviews of this nature. State law does not grant my office a discretionary approval right."

As such, Stein said he would be interested in talking with state legislative leaders "to determine whether or not North Carolinians would be better served by a more comprehensive system of review that could scrutinize further conglomeration of health care systems."

Background