N.C. Commerce launches monthly business climate survey with employers

The state Commerce Department launched Monday a monthly survey that asks businesses to reflect on current economic conditions.
Although the Business Pulse Survey was prompted in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce officials hope it becomes relevant and timely enough to become a long-term forecasting tool.
The survey at www.nccommerce.com/pulse is being done in conjunction with NCWorks Commission and myFutureNC.
The sign-up deadline is Oct. 31. Commerce officials said the survey should take about five minutes each month over a six-month period.
“We need timely input from business leaders of diverse sectors and industries across our state in order to gain a better understanding of changing needs,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a statement.
“The data collected will help economic development, workforce development and education agencies make informed decisions about how to support post-pandemic recovery for employers, jobseekers and communities.”
The goal is gaining participation from "people in positions of leadership who make business decisions, especially those related to hiring, and can speak with authority on their organizations’ operational challenges."
Questions will ask participants about challenges facing their businesses, recent performance, investments, workforce needs, and the outlook for anticipated business conditions over the next year. Business-specific information collected in the survey will remain confidential.
In addition to informing policymakers, results of the survey will benefit participating businesses by providing insights regarding conditions being seen by peer businesses and industries throughout the state.
Commerce’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division will implement the survey, analyze the data to identify how conditions, needs and expectations are changing, and then publish aggregated data online on a regular basis.
“With the engagement and leadership of North Carolina’s employers, we can help foster a workforce system that is responsive to the needs of our economy," NCWorks Commission chairman Tom Rabon said.
