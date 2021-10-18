N.C. Commerce launches monthly business climate survey with employers

The state Commerce Department launched Monday a monthly survey that asks businesses to reflect on current economic conditions.

Although the Business Pulse Survey was prompted in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce officials hope it becomes relevant and timely enough to become a long-term forecasting tool.

The survey at www.nccommerce.com/pulse is being done in conjunction with NCWorks Commission and myFutureNC.

The sign-up deadline is Oct. 31. Commerce officials said the survey should take about five minutes each month over a six-month period.

“We need timely input from business leaders of diverse sectors and industries across our state in order to gain a better understanding of changing needs,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a statement.

“The data collected will help economic development, workforce development and education agencies make informed decisions about how to support post-pandemic recovery for employers, jobseekers and communities.”