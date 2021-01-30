N.C. continues surge of COVID-19 related deaths as hospitalizations trend down

The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,624, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 744 COVID-19 patents on Saturday, down 25 from Friday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.

Lower community spread

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.

Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.