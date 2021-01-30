N.C. continues surge of COVID-19 related deaths as hospitalizations trend down

The four key COVID-19 metrics continue to move in opposite directions in North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday an additional 130 deaths in the state, but none in Forsyth County.
It is the eighth time in the past 10 days that the statewide daily death total hit at least 109. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
Meanwhile, there were 2,883 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 165 from Friday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,817 on Dec. 20, which was also the last daily count below 3,000 before Saturday. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
With Saturday's report, North Carolina has 9,287 total COVID-19 deaths and Forsyth 277.
January is by far North Carolina's deadliest month since the onset the pandemic with 2,484 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
For Forsyth, the COVID-19 related death count includes 52 so far in January.
There were 6,198 new cases reported statewide, down from 6,959 on Friday, which was the highest daily total in a week. The overall total is at 752,627.
Forsyth was reported with 213 new cases, up from 161 on Friday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,624, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 744 COVID-19 patents on Saturday, down 25 from Friday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.
Lower community spread
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.
Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time from first symptom to death is between 18 and 19 days. The typical hospital stay for someone recovering from COVID-19 is between 22 and 23 days.
Even with the elevated daily local and statewide death counts the past two weeks, Priest said the mortality rate has been "fairly constant" based on the number of cases and hospitalizations.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that the Forsyth mortality rate has dropped from the January peak of about 1.25% of COVID-19 cases to 1% as of Jan. 23.
The state's positive test rate increased to 8.4% out of 75,214 tests conducted Thursday. The 7.9% positive rate on Tuesday had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.
By comparison, the record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 11.3% out of about 2,100 tests conducted Thursday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
336-727-7376