N.C. continues to shine in business-climate rankings, but uneven record on social issues remains hindrance

“Even though there’s not much the governor and legislative leaders agree upon, they seem to find a way to cooperate on economic-development initiatives, such as seeing the importance of having an expanded Apple presence in the state.”

Yet, Cohn said North Carolina could improve its life, health and inclusion category score by including more of the progressive initiatives supported by Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders.

Cohn cited as examples additional spending on public health, environmental quality and public education.

He cautioned that “we haven’t heard from companies saying they are concerned” about the political controversy enwrapping the UNC System and its board of governors.

The politicizing of higher education at state universities “may be something that we should look at” as it relates to corporate site selection as CNBC does for technology, innovation and research grants, Cohn said.

“We’re more focused on results,” Cohn said. “Those with really robust higher-education systems are going to always do very well.”

High flying

For much of the 21st century, North Carolina has been ranked among the nation’s top states in most economic studies.