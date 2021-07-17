N.C. continues to shine in business-climate rankings, but uneven record on social issues remains hindrance

North Carolina once again — has earned a lofty business-climate ranking, this time second behind Virginia in CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business for 2021.
Yet — once again — North Carolina’s legislative record on social issues is cited as a concern by the ranking group.
“The Tar Heel state had its strongest finish in the history of the America’s Top States for Business study,” CNBC said last week.
The cable business news channel cited N.C.’s top-10 ranking in five of the 10 measuring-stick categories: economy (No. 4); workforce (No. 6); access to capital (No. 8); business friendliness (No. 9); and technology and innovation (No. 10).
“North Carolina can thank its strong economy and great workforce for this year’s standing, and it helps that Apple is planning to build its first East Coast campus in the state.”
However, CNBC said that as one of only five states with no anti-discrimination law, North Carolina “falls short in the life, health and inclusion category.”
The state’s performance in that category was by far its lowest at No. 37. The next lowest was No. 23 for cost of living.
That low showing proved pivotal considering Virginia had just three top-10 categories listings, but was No. 11 in life, health and inclusion.
CNBC also linked North Carolina to hard-right conservative Texas in having “no statewide public accommodation law to protect non-disabled residents against discrimination.”
Scott Cohn, a special correspondent for CBNC for the study, said “there are a number of ways that North Carolina could have overtaken Virginia” in the 10 categories.
Cohn cautioned that altogether, there are 85 metrics reviewed across the 10 categories.
“There are other areas where North Carolina could have done better,” Cohn said.
“Being one of five states without an anti-discrimination law hurts.
“It might not have closed the gap, but (having an anti-discrimination law) would have helped.”
Analysts’ response
North Carolina policymakers “should be thrilled about this latest ranking, which confers what everybody here knows,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Overall, it’s likely that policymakers will consider this ranking as validation of policies they’ve developed and implemented over the past decade.”
Kokai said that North Carolina placing in the top-10 in five of the 10 primary categories shows state leaders recognize what “is critical to sustainable long-term economic growth.”
“It’s hard to get better than No. 2, but the ranking also shows room for improvement in other important areas, such as the cost of doing business, education, infrastructure and the cost of living.”
“The state gets marked down a bit for having no anti-discrimination law that meets CNBC’s standard. But it’s hard to imagine how a law of that sort would lead to legitimate improvement in North Carolinians’ life, health and inclusion.’
“That ranking appears to be more of a political statement than an accurate assessment of real on-the-ground conditions in the state,” Kokai said.
State business climate rankings should always come “with a healthy dose of skepticism” no matter how well North Carolina ranks, said Patrick McHugh, a research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.
McHugh said legislative leaders “love patting themselves on the back for these kinds of rankings, completely ignoring that North Carolina was annually at or near the top of these kinds of rankings long before the current majority came in.”
“Investment in education, universities, broadband, infrastructure, research and other areas made North Carolina into a destination for businesses decades before, so we need to take a longer view on what made North Carolina an attractive place to do business.
“One of the biggest contributions to North Carolina’s No. 2 ranking is our skilled workforce, so even in these rankings you see evidence that investing in people is key to being business friendly.”
McHugh said that “a lot of rankings of business ‘friendliness’ don’t have a whole lot to do with states’ actual economic performance.”
McHugh cited as an example research conducted by the center that demonstrates “North Carolina’s track record of job creation over the last several years has not lived up to this No. 2 billing.”
“Several states which are far lower in the CNBC scores have actually posted more impressive employment growth figures.”
McHugh said that “business friendliness often doesn’t tell you much about who is benefitting from economic growth.”
“Whole regions of North Carolina never recovered the jobs lost in the Great Recession, and we’ve seen a growing divide between well-paid, white-collar careers, and people who are forced into extremely low-paying work.
“The simple fact that North Carolina ranks so low on CNBC’s ranking for life, health and inclusion shows that being a top state for business doesn’t translate into being a top state for working families.”
Political influence?
As Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper praised the state’s CNBC ranking in a statement, he didn’t waste an opportunity to highlight the low ranking in the life, health and inclusion category in preventing the state from ranking first.
“North Carolina is a great place to live, raise a family and grow your business, and this ranking is additional proof that we are roaring out of this pandemic even stronger than before,” Cooper said.
Cooper said that expanding Medicaid “would provide coverage to more than 500,000 North Carolinians, create new jobs and boost our rural hospitals, at no additional cost to taxpayers.”
“It’s good for the health of our state and it’s good for business.”
However, state Republican leaders, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, are intensely against any form of Medicaid expansion that requires federal funding even though it has been relied upon by 38 expansion states.
Cohn said that although there isn’t a political-climate category in the CNBC survey, having a split state government can be beneficial from a moderation standpoint.
“The category that carried the most weight this time was cost of doing business,” Cohn said.
“You have low corporate taxes approved by the legislature, and there hasn’t been a push in the executive branch to raise taxes per se.
“Even though there’s not much the governor and legislative leaders agree upon, they seem to find a way to cooperate on economic-development initiatives, such as seeing the importance of having an expanded Apple presence in the state.”
Yet, Cohn said North Carolina could improve its life, health and inclusion category score by including more of the progressive initiatives supported by Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders.
Cohn cited as examples additional spending on public health, environmental quality and public education.
He cautioned that “we haven’t heard from companies saying they are concerned” about the political controversy enwrapping the UNC System and its board of governors.
The politicizing of higher education at state universities “may be something that we should look at” as it relates to corporate site selection as CNBC does for technology, innovation and research grants, Cohn said.
“We’re more focused on results,” Cohn said. “Those with really robust higher-education systems are going to always do very well.”
High flying
For much of the 21st century, North Carolina has been ranked among the nation’s top states in most economic studies.
Some other recent examples: 2020 State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine; tied for first with Georgia for 2020 by Site Selection magazine; sixth for business climate by 24-7/Wall Street; sixth for 2020 by Chief Executive magazine; and 10th for tax climate in 2020 by The Tax Foundation.
For Business Facilities, it was the first time North Carolina earned the magazine’s top honor since its rankings began in 2007.
In a more socioeconomic evaluation, North Carolina was ranked 13th overall for 2020 by US News & World Report.
State Senate Republicans argue that for North Carolina to cement that lofty status, there’s one key piece of legislation left to pass — getting rid of the corporate income tax by 2028.
The Republican legislative super-majority passed bills signed by then-Gov. Pat McCrory, also a Republican, that reduced the rate from 6.9% in 2013 to 2.5% in 2019.
The 6.9% rate actually dates back to 2003, while the 2.5% rate is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.
House Bill 334 would eventually eliminate the corporate tax by 2028. It has been sent to a concurrence committee in an attempt to reach a compromise between the chambers.
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and primary GOP sponsor of the revamped HB334, expressed confidence June 10 that North Carolina would experience enough growth in other tax revenue streams to offset the losses permitted in the bill through at least 2028.
Senate Democrats warn that ending the corporate income tax would cost North Carolina between $500 million and $600 million in annual tax revenue that could be used for education, infrastructure and public health initiatives.
HB334 also would lower the state income tax from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state’s child-tax deduction would increase by $500 to a maximum $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.
The personal income-tax deduction would be increased from $21,500 to $25,000 for a married couple, from $16,125 to $19,125 for a head of household, and from $10,750 to $12,750 for single taxpayers. Those changes would take effect Jan. 1.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, wasted little time criticizing the proposal to eliminate the corporate income tax.
“At a time when corporations are making record profits, and wealth and income inequality is at its highest, they hope to lower taxes on the wealthy and big corporations yet again,” Nickel said.
“The Republican tax plan will continue North Carolina’s race to the bottom when it comes to public education.
“One of the biggest reasons companies keep choosing North Carolina is our educated workforce, but this budget will put that in jeopardy.”
HB2’s legacy
Cohn said North Carolina still could be recovering from what he called “a hangover from House Bill 2.”
HB2 was passed by the Republican legislative supermajority in March 2016 and quickly signed into law by McCrory.
It was known foremost for requiring transgender people to use restrooms, locker rooms and showers at schools and government buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates, rather than the gender with which they identify.
While HB2 was in existence from early 2016 until March 30, 2017, there were estimates of more than $630 million in lost economic activity in the state related to HB2, including Deutsche Bank halting a planned expansion and PayPal pulling a project slated for Charlotte.
The state also lost temporarily the high-profile NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, the 2016 ACC football championship and the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The bill was repealed in part in March 2017 as part of a compromise reached between newly elected Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.
Forbes magazine acknowledged North Carolina’s “status as a business-friendly locale was threatened” by the March 2016 passage of HB2 by the Republican legislative supermajority.
Forbes then cited the partial repeal of HB2 in its decision to rank N.C. first in its 2017 Best States for Business survey — at that time the first time the state had topped the listing. North Carolina was ranked first for 2019 as well.
Former state Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said in the main Site Selection article in November 2020 that the Cooper administration has been able to wipe away much of the ill feeling attached to the state from HB2.
“We had companies that wouldn’t even look at us,” Copeland said.
“One of my directives from the governor was to work with the legislature to repeal HB2 and put stability back into economic development. We returned North Carolina to a state of stability and predictability.”
