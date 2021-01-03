N.C COVID-19 cases decline from daily high pace; hospitalizations surge to another record;

North Carolina broke away — at least temporarily — from a record daily pace of COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

There were 6,487 cases reported statewide by DHHS, down from the record high of 9,527 reported Friday and 9,356 cases reported Saturday.

The overall count is at 564,924 since mid-March.

There were 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide, raising the overall total to 6,910.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Meanwhile, the number of North Carolinians hospitalized with the coronavirus surged again to a pandemic high of 3,576. That was up 83 from the previous high of 3,493 reported Thursday.

By comparison, there were 1,966 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus on Nov. 30.

The state and Forsyth County are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear in most infected individuals.