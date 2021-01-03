N.C COVID-19 cases decline from daily high pace; hospitalizations surge to another record;

North Carolina broke away — at least temporarily — from a record daily pace of COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.
There were 6,487 cases reported statewide by DHHS, down from the record high of 9,527 reported Friday and 9,356 cases reported Saturday.
The overall count is at 564,924 since mid-March.
There were 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide, raising the overall total to 6,910.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Meanwhile, the number of North Carolinians hospitalized with the coronavirus surged again to a pandemic high of 3,576. That was up 83 from the previous high of 3,493 reported Thursday.
By comparison, there were 1,966 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus on Nov. 30.
The state and Forsyth County are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear in most infected individuals.
“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Saturday. "We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state."
Sobering reality
Being down more than 3,000 daily cases from Friday's record high seems like breathing a temporary sigh of relief.
Instead, it should feel like getting an ice-cold splash of water to the face.
Before the arrival of December, the daily statewide high for cases was 4,514 reported Nov. 22.
Now, the 6,487 reported Sunday is just the 11th highest daily total for the pandemic.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said the current surge in cases is likely to last longer that those over Thanksgiving because Christmas, New Year's Day and other holiday social gatherings likely began in mid-December and will last through this weekend
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas," Cooper said.
"We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines that includes the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through at least Friday.
Forsyth, Triad update
DHHS reported Forsyth with 159 cases Sunday, down from 352 cases Friday and 213 cases Saturday.
The highest number of new daily cases in Forsyth is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,367.
There were no additional deaths in Forsyth for an overall total of 225.
Forsyth is on DHHS' list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Dec. 22, also designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread.
Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes.
Over the past seven days, there's been 11 additional deaths in Davidson County for an overall total of 88, along with an additional 15 in Surry County for a total of 78, and seven in Stokes County for an overall total of 30.
COVID metrics
Cohen also expressed concern about North Carolina reaching a pandemic daily high of a 15.5% positive rate for the 65,910 tests conducted Thursday.
DHHS reported a 13.6% positive test rate out of 63,003 tests conducted Friday.
Forsyth tied the pandemic high for positive rate at 12.9% out of about 1,750 tests conducted Thursday. That level of positive rate has been reached five times, with the last time before Thursday being Dec. 19.
DHHS reported a 12.7% rate out of 1,350 tests conducted Friday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday (the latest available), 85.6% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 17,682 out of 20,643. There are 2,740 active cases in the county at that time.
The 17-county Triad region has 957 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up one from Saturday, but down 12 from the record high of 969 on Tuesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.
However, the Charlotte region is quickly catching up with 936 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Sunday.
In response, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist are limiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults. Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers.
The first round of socioeconomic restrictions orders from Gov. Roy Cooper during the first weeks of the pandemic were designed to keep the state's hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations.
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Tuesday.