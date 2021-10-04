N.C. economic index declines again in August

The North Carolina economy declined for a second consecutive month in August related to the erratic nature of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University and released Friday.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 0.5% from July, and down 3.7% from a year ago. During the pandemic, the index had increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The biggest factor was a 3.6% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from July. There also was a 9.4% increase in residential building permits, reflecting higher raw material and other construction costs.

“It is important to remember the virus continues to have a large effect on the direction of the economy,” Walden said. “If the COVID delta variant soon subsides, economic growth should improve.

“But if not — or if a new variant emerges — then we’ll be living with a rocky and uncertain economic future.”

