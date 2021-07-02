N.C. economy takes pause in recovery from pandemic

The North Carolina economy went on pause during May of its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University and released Friday.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index has increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

It is up 8.9% from May 2020 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.

The biggest factor was a 2.2% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from April. There also was a 23.3% decrease in residential building permits, reflecting higher raw material and other construction costs.

“The index is signaling continued economic growth in the state at the current pace,” Walden said. “However, gains will likely be bumpy, as an unprecedented degree of economic re-shuffling occurs in the post-pandemic economy.”

