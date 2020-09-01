North Carolina ended August with 9,229 claims on Monday for unemployment benefits, the highest daily count of the month.
The month's previous high was 9,191 on Aug. 17, while the pandemic low was 2,648 claims on Aug. 15.
Since mid-March, 1.26 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.23 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
North Carolina is nearing the $7.2 billion threshold in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
The latest DES report has $1.64 billion of the $7.19 billion in unemployment benefits coming from state resources. The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
The bulk of payments, at $4.72 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement contained in the pandemic unemployment compensation program. That program began in early April and ran until Congress allowed it to expire July 26 for most recipients.
About 70% of claimants, or 876,303, have been approved for benefits, while 27%, or 338,297, were determined to not be eligible.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Commerce Department spokesperson Kerry McComber said Monday it appears the first $300 Lost Wages benefit could be made this week.
Eligible North Carolinians would receive three $300 payments from the initiative. Commerce projects North Carolina would receive up to $321 million from the program.
The Lost Wages payment has the following eligibility criteria: the claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal UI programs; and they must be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The General Assembly, which reconvenes its 2020 session at noon today, is expected to expand the state's unemployment program temporarily.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended to Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, that they support legislation to raise the maximum number of regular state benefits from 12 to at least 24 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to $500.
State Republican legislative leaders proposed Friday a $50 a week increase in unemployment insurance benefits to North Carolinians through the end of the year.
The average approved North Carolina claimant currently receives $278 a week. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
However, the increase would affect only new claimants, and not those who have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Both Cooper and Berger have said they would support a maximum $400 state regular weekly benefit.
On Tuesday, Cooper spokesman Ford Porter challenged GOP legislative leaders "to act instead of offering token gestures or political gimmicks."
"They provided no details for their plan. Would these additional funds go to people currently receiving state benefits? People receiving federal benefits? Would they retroactively apply to North Carolinians already receiving benefits? Legislators didn’t say.
Porter said that "if (GOP legislative leaders) have already crafted and announced a backroom deal for a lesser amount, they should work to publicly fill in the details so DES can get to work ensuring these dollars can get to people who need them as soon as possible."
