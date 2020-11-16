N.C. exceeds 2.75 million unemployment benefit claims for pandemic

North Carolinians have submitted a combined 2.75 million initial and re-filed state and federal unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Monday.

There were 3,734 claims filed Friday, 2,302 on Saturday and 7,619 on Sunday.

The pandemic low has been 2,025 on Nov. 7.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Nov. 2 that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

Since mid-March, 1.35 million North Carolinians have filed a state and/or federal jobless claim. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.