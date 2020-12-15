N.C. experiences another modest uptick in initial unemployment claims

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had paid $716.7 million in benefits to North Carolinians, while the PUA program has paid $739.6 million.

DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $96 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.

For example, for those who began receiving regular state UI benefits at the start of the pandemic in late March to early April, they ran out of eligibility in June.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.