N.C. experiences another modest uptick in initial unemployment claims

North Carolina has experienced another uptick in daily initial state and federal unemployment claims as three mid-level benefit programs are within 10 days of ending.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday that there were 8,598 claims filed Monday — up nearly fourfold from 2,507 filed on Saturday.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Altogether, there have been 2.92 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.
Of those, 1.37 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 31% of the 4.35 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-October have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there has been $8.96 billion in state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $800 million since Oct. 1.
The payments include two state and five federal programs, four of which remain active on a daily basis and two more have had payments slow drastically in recent weeks.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $115.6 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Friday it is unlikely that the program will be extended in the short term.
"Among the topics lawmakers are likely to discuss is whether the state needs to tweak its unemployment program based on current conditions," Kokai said.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the White House are debating whether to extend current benefits by $300 a week, or provide a one-time $600 per individual stimulus payment.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had paid $716.7 million in benefits to North Carolinians, while the PUA program has paid $739.6 million.
DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $96 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
For example, for those who began receiving regular state UI benefits at the start of the pandemic in late March to early April, they ran out of eligibility in June.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $183.5 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $588.5 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $18 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.