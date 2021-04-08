N.C. experiences first jump in weekly unemployment claims count in three months

"There are more than 18 million people receiving some form of unemployment benefit, with no real improvement over the past three months."

However, Faucher said that "the labor market is getting better," citing the adding of 916,000 jobs during March."

"With vaccine distribution continuing and stimulus payments sent to many households in January and then again in March, economic activity is picking up from a lull in late 2020 and early 2021.

"Strong job growth will continue, and unemployment insurance claims will fall through the rest of 2021 as the economy improves," Faucher said.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said that "while it is disappointing and somewhat surprising to see the number of seasonally adjusted new unemployment claims rise for a second straight week, it is understandable that some employers continue to struggle."

"It is important to remember the still widespread financial distress stemming from the economic downturn.

"We’ve come a long way, but healing of the economy and job market remain works in progress," Hamrick said. "Better times are ahead."

