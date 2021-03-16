N.C. film grant fund could increase to $34 million. N.C. Sen. Paul Lowe is a sponsor of bipartisan bill in the General Assembly

A bipartisan bill in the N.C. Senate would add $3 million to the overall funding for the state's Film and Entertainment Grant program.
The grant program has received $31 million a year from the General Fund since July 2018.
Senate Bill 268 would provide $34 million annually over the next two years.
Sens. Michael Lee, a Republican from New Hanover County, and Paul Lowe a Democrat from Forsyth County, are the co-primary sponsors. If the bill is signed into law, the extra $3 million would become available on July 1.
North Carolina offers a 25% rebate on qualifying expenses and purchases made by productions while in-state as its film incentive.
Any unused funds in the grant program carry over from fiscal year to fiscal year. There is no longer a sunset provision in the grant, which Film Office officials say "demonstrates North Carolina’s long-term commitment to the film and entertainment industry."
The grant program has funding caps: $12 million per season for a TV series; $7 million for a feature-length film (including made-for-TV; $250,000 for a commercial.
In return, a TV program must spend in North Carolina an average of at least $1 million per episode per season, while a feature-length film must spend at least $3 million and a commercial at least $250,000.
Qualifying expenses include goods, services, compensation and wages paid while in the state, fringe benefits, per diems, and living expenses and stipends.
Film and entertainment productions that may be qualified for grant funding are: episodic TV series; TV mini-series; movies of the week; feature films; direct to video; reality TV; commercials; documentaries; animation production; and webisodes.
Grant beneficiaries must include a screen credit containing a logo provided by the N.C. Film Office.
There was a Republican-led attempt during the 2019 session to link efforts to make the state's film production industry more financially attractive and the reduction of the corporate tax rate.
The placement of film grants into Senate Bill 578 appeared to be aimed at getting Democrats on board with the controversial Republican-backed corporate franchise tax-rate cut.
SB578 cleared both chambers, but was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper over the corporate tax rate cut language.
336-727-7376