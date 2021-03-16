N.C. film grant fund could increase to $34 million. N.C. Sen. Paul Lowe is a sponsor of bipartisan bill in the General Assembly

A bipartisan bill in the N.C. Senate would add $3 million to the overall funding for the state's Film and Entertainment Grant program.

The grant program has received $31 million a year from the General Fund since July 2018.

Senate Bill 268 would provide $34 million annually over the next two years.

Sens. Michael Lee, a Republican from New Hanover County, and Paul Lowe a Democrat from Forsyth County, are the co-primary sponsors. If the bill is signed into law, the extra $3 million would become available on July 1.

North Carolina offers a 25% rebate on qualifying expenses and purchases made by productions while in-state as its film incentive.

Any unused funds in the grant program carry over from fiscal year to fiscal year. There is no longer a sunset provision in the grant, which Film Office officials say "demonstrates North Carolina’s long-term commitment to the film and entertainment industry."

The grant program has funding caps: $12 million per season for a TV series; $7 million for a feature-length film (including made-for-TV; $250,000 for a commercial.