N.C. gains $683,000 in refunds from Citibank settlement

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Monday that Citibank will provide a combined $683,000 in refunds to about 4,300 credit-card accounts in the state to settle allegations of overcharging interest.

The bank has agreed to pay $4.2 million overall in refunds to five states. The settlement period covers February 2011 to August 2017.

The five attorneys general claimed Citibank failed to properly reevaluate and reduce the annual percentage rate for certain credit cards during the affected time period.

Altogether, about 25,000 current and former Citi customers will receive a refund check.

Only those Citi credit card customers who meet certain criteria set by the settling states will receive a refund check. People who have questions can call toll-free (855) 914-4657. The settlement will be distributed through settlement administrator Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions Inc.

