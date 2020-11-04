N.C. gains tie atop Site Selection's ranking of best business climates

North Carolina's return to the top of a high-profile business-climate ranking is perceived as an acknowledgement that the state is viewed as offering "certainty and predictability" to corporations.
North Carolina tied Georgia at the top of Site Selection magazine's 2020 ranking which was released Wednesday.
The rankings are based 50% on a survey of corporate real-estate executives and 50% on an index of seven criteria derived from data in the Conway Projects database. The cutoff for the data was 2019.
Georgia had stood alone for seven consecutive years, with North Carolina in the runner-up spot each year since 2015. North Carolina also was atop the rankings from 2005 to 2010.
"North Carolina is a consistently strong performer in this ranking and has demonstrated once again that is it has the business-climate attributes it takes to reach first place," said Site Selection's editor-in-chief Mark Arend.
Arend said most survey respondents did not place much emphasis on the COVID-19 pandemic, such as how states have implemented socioeconomic restrictions.
"We included a question about pandemic recovery in the survey, and a few responded, mostly saying it was not a factor in their selection of best states," Arend said.
"Our readers see the pandemic as temporary, and their capital investment decisions are long term."
N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said in the main Site Selection article that the Cooper administration has been able to wipe away much of the ill feeling attached to the state from the infamous House Bill 2 restroom bill.
HB2 is known foremost for requiring transgender people to use restrooms, locker rooms and showers at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates, rather than the gender with which they identify.
While HB2 was in existence from early 2016 until March 30, 2017, many corporations chose to pull economic-development projects or take North Carolina out of consideration. The state also lost temporarily the high-profile NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, the 2016 ACC football championship and the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
"We had companies that wouldn’t even look at us," Copeland said.
"One of my directives from the governor was to work with the legislature to repeal HB2 and put stability back into economic development. We returned North Carolina to a state of stability and predictability.”
Climbing back to the top of the Site Selection rankings "gives the state big bragging rights," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"I anticipate North Carolina will come out of the pandemic with an enhanced reputation for business. Our COVID death rate per capita has been at the low end of states, and I assess the state’s handling of closures and re-opening has been handled reasonably.
"For households and businesses looking to re-locate as a result of the pandemic, North Carolina will likely be on the list as a new home," Walden said.
Site selectors said that workforce skills are the most important business criteria for the fifth year in a row, with workforce development programs second. Transportation infrastructure, ease of permitting and regulatory procedures and state and local taxes complete the top five.
North Carolina's run at the top of the Site Selection ranking could be an extended one considering the magazine touted several high-profile projects already announced in 2020.
Those include: Centene's planned $1 billion regional hub in Charlotte with at least 3,237 jobs and potentially 6,000; Pratt & Whitney’s manufacturing plant in Asheville (800 new jobs); Bandwidth’s 1,165-job expansion in Raleigh; Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.'s $450 million plant in Eden with 300 new jobs; and United Parcel Services' combined $316 million projects that will add 592 jobs in Alamance and Guilford counties.
“That leaders in disparate industries are drawn to locations all across our state proves North Carolina’s broad appeal to businesses across the world,” said Frank Emory Jr., chairman of the N.C. Economic Development Partnership.
“We will continue to tell the North Carolina story everywhere.”
Business-climate rankings have evolved over the past 14 years into a cottage industry that states and often politicians use to spotlight their marketplaces and boast of their economic prowess.
For example, North Carolina retained its top ranking in Forbes magazine’s Best States for Business released in December 2019.
It was the third consecutive year that North Carolina topped the Forbes list, which focuses on six categories: business costs, labor supply, regulatory environment, economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life.
Other rankings that have North Carolina at or near the top include; 24/7 Wall St., a financial-research company; CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business ratings; Anderson Economic Group, Chief Executive magazine, George Mason University, FitSmall Business.com, the Tax Foundation, and U.S. News & World Report.
The Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly has reduced the state’s corporate-tax rate from 6.9% in 2013 to 2.5% in 2019 — the lowest in the country for states that have a corporate tax rate. The result has led to a $600 million annual reduction in corporate tax dollars paid to North Carolina.
Economists, however, tend to believe that states and their politicians are limited in what they can do to grow their economies outside of how the national economy is performing.
