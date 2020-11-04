N.C. gains tie atop Site Selection's ranking of best business climates

N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said in the main Site Selection article that the Cooper administration has been able to wipe away much of the ill feeling attached to the state from the infamous House Bill 2 restroom bill.

HB2 is known foremost for requiring transgender people to use restrooms, locker rooms and showers at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates, rather than the gender with which they identify.

While HB2 was in existence from early 2016 until March 30, 2017, many corporations chose to pull economic-development projects or take North Carolina out of consideration. The state also lost temporarily the high-profile NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, the 2016 ACC football championship and the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

"We had companies that wouldn’t even look at us," Copeland said.

"One of my directives from the governor was to work with the legislature to repeal HB2 and put stability back into economic development. We returned North Carolina to a state of stability and predictability.”

Climbing back to the top of the Site Selection rankings "gives the state big bragging rights," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.