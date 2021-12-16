N.C. has 70% plunge in new unemployment claims as fewer employers letting go of workers

"Aggregate production in the state is now above pre-pandemic levels, and — despite the new variant — there is ongoing optimism about both the national and state economies," Walden said.

"The biggest upcoming challenge will be from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to begin back-tracking from its stimulus efforts in order to contain inflation.

"The Fed's goal of having the economy continuing to grow while squeezing inflation out of the economy is very, very difficult to achieve."

State benefits

North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.

By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.

As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.

U.S. Labor listed 19,868 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 4, down from 22,560 the previous week.