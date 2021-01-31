N.C. has 91 workplace fatalities in 2020, including 26 related to COVID-19; Forsyth reported with two deaths

The state Labor totals exclude workplace deaths handled by the U.S. Labor Department, such as traffic accidents — which typically account for a majority of workplace fatalities — and on farms with 10 or fewer employees.

Law enforcement agencies investigate homicides and suicides that occur at workplaces.

State Labor officials, as is department policy, did not identify by name the workers who died.

There were 61 male and four female victims statewide who died from non-COVID-19 injuries.

"All of these work-related deaths are difficult to process, no matter the cause," Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a statement.

"In 2021, we will continue working toward our core mission by concentrating our education, training and compliance resources on high-hazard industries, while also working with employers and employees on best practices for reducing the risk of COVID-19 in the workplace."

Triad COVID-19 fatalities

There were six workplace deaths in Guilford County, three in Davidson County, two each in Rockingham and Wilkes counties and one each in Alamance, Ashe and Surry counties.

The five COVID-19 related deaths were: