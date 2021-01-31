N.C. has 91 workplace fatalities in 2020, including 26 related to COVID-19; Forsyth reported with two deaths

The year 2020 proved to be the deadliest for workplace fatalities in North Carolina in at least 10 years at 91, including 26 related to COVID-19, the state Labor Department reported Friday.
By comparison, there were 55 workplace fatalities in 2019, which was the previous highest total since 2010.
The Triad and Northwest N.C. accounted for 18 workplace fatalities, including five that were COVID-19 related.
Forsyth County has two workplace fatalities, which means a work-related death has occurred in the county for nine of the past 12 years.
The first Forsyth workplace fatality occurred when a 62-year-old male employee of Duncan's Home Remodeling & Roofing died from injuries from falling off a ladder on March 11.
The second occurred on Aug. 6 when a traffic-control employee for Ansco & Associates LLC of Winston-Salem was struck by a motor vehicle on Old Walkertown Road. The Winston-Salem Journal reported Austin Reid Arrington, 23, of Belews Creek, was the victim.
Ansco & Associates was moving a utility line as part of the work on the eastern leg of the Northern Beltway.
The N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the circumstances that led to Arrington's death, N.C. Labor spokeswoman Dolores Quesenberry said in September.
The state Labor totals exclude workplace deaths handled by the U.S. Labor Department, such as traffic accidents — which typically account for a majority of workplace fatalities — and on farms with 10 or fewer employees.
Law enforcement agencies investigate homicides and suicides that occur at workplaces.
State Labor officials, as is department policy, did not identify by name the workers who died.
There were 61 male and four female victims statewide who died from non-COVID-19 injuries.
"All of these work-related deaths are difficult to process, no matter the cause," Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a statement.
"In 2021, we will continue working toward our core mission by concentrating our education, training and compliance resources on high-hazard industries, while also working with employers and employees on best practices for reducing the risk of COVID-19 in the workplace."
Triad COVID-19 fatalities
There were six workplace deaths in Guilford County, three in Davidson County, two each in Rockingham and Wilkes counties and one each in Alamance, Ashe and Surry counties.
The five COVID-19 related deaths were:
* In Ashe, a 57-year-old male employee of Happy Holiday Christmas Trees died Nov. 25.
* In Davidson, a 68-year-old male employee of Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation died Dec. 23.
* In Guilford, a 26-year-old female employee at the county courthouse died Oct. 20; a 52-year-old male employee in the county government warrant department died Nov. 19.
* In Wilkes, a 55-year-old male employee of Tyson Farms Fresh Products division died May 29.
Other fatalities
The state labor department tracks only work-related fatalities that fall within its jurisdictional authority for conducting inspections.
The non-COVID-19 workplace fatalities in the 14-county were:
* Alamance involved: a 34-year-old male with Aztec Roofing LLC fell from a trash box elevated by a forklift on July 16.
* Davidson involved: 50-year-old male with Rodriguez Construction/Guadalupe Galvez T/A was struck by a felled tree on Oct. 17; a 30-year-old male with JEC Tree Service was struck by tree on Oct. 21.
* Guilford involved: a 34-year-old male with The Alderman Co. was stuck by an unknown object on June 25; a 59-year-old male with H&B Stump Removal & Tree Service was struck by the trunk of a tree on July 3; a 66-year-old male with Doggett Construction Co. Inc. fell from a dump truck on Sept. 11; a 47-year-old male with Davis Trucking Repair Inc. was struck by an object under a trailer on Sept. 24.
* Rockingham involved: a 64-year-old male with Little Dave's Landscape Management Inc. was pinned by an overturned mower underneath water on Sept. 1; a 49-year-old male with William Jonathan Morris fell from a roof on Oct. 21.
* Surry involved: a 64-year-old male with Bill Tucker Utility Contractors of Mount Airy Inc. was struck by a truck on Oct. 22.
* Wilkes involved: a 32-year-old male with Gardner Glass Products Inc. was struck by glass on Feb. 27.
The construction industry remained the most hazardous industry in the state with 26 work-related deaths, up from 20 in 2019 and 16 in 2018.
There were 22 deaths in the services industry, up from 15 in 2019. Manufacturing had 15 deaths, up from eight in 2019.
