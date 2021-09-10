N.C. has last-week surge in initial unemployment claims as federal programs expire

Pouring salt into an open wound for people without work: once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.

"One thing to remember is that although all of the enhanced federal benefits expired, that expiration is for benefit weeks starting after the week ending on Sept. 4," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"People with eligible claims for prior weeks still are eligible for benefits for those weeks. That might include people who lost a job at the very end of August, or those with prior claims that are pending or under administrative review for some reason."

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the uptick in claims "is likely due to a reduction in business optimism and expansion plans as the delta variant continues."

"Those who could apply for assistance prior to the ending of the federal supplement would likely have done so as quickly as they could in order to receive the federal help while it lasted."

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had provided $1.75 billion and PUA program $1.23 billion.