N.C. has modest increase in unemployment insurance claims, opposite of national trends

North Carolina had a modest uptick in initial unemployment-insurance claims last week, the first increase since two key federal pandemic relief programs expired Sept. 4.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday the state had 4,236 new regular state claims for the week that ended Oct 9.

There were a revised 3,687 claims for the week that ended Oct. 2, along with 3,557 for the week that ended Sept. 25 and 7,110 claims for the week that ended Sept. 18.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.

By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.

As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer had $300 in weekly federal benefits to rely on to pay their bills or feed their household.