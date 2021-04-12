N.C. House bill for ABC permit renewal fees reaches Senate floor

House Bill 211

HB211 could represent the first step in fully opening segments of the North Carolina economy.

The bill, which has Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, as one of three primary sponsors, faces long odds of passage, foremost because it would supersede any emergency executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper or local municipal and county ordinance.

Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.

HB211 must clear three committee steps before going to the House floor.

“Local businesses have shown their flexibility and resiliency to stay in business with reduced capacity and make necessary changes to keep customers safe,” Zenger said.

“House Bill 211 balances the needs of our local businesses with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to open at full capacity while they continue to follow certain safety guidelines ...”