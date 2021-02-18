N.C. House bill would extend eligibility for federal unemployment pandemic program

The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 861,000 initial claims filed last week, down 2.3% from a revised 848,000 the previous week.

There were 18.34 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Jan. 30, down from 20.43 million as of Jan. 16. About 6.59 million workers drew state benefits and 11.75 million received federal benefits, including 4.06 million with the PEUC program.

When the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $520 million in benefits to North Carolinians. The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that initial claims are likely to rise in the week ending Feb. 20 because of bad winter weather and power outages in much of the country.