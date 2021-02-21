N.C. House bill would provide 2020 property tax deferral for business owners

"I hope we will be able to use CARES Act funds to hold local governments harmless, since they have also been hit hard by revenue declines," she said.

Bill sponsors said the proposed legislation "is to recognize revenue interruptions to businesses in North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic, and balance both the provision of property tax relief to those businesses and the fiscal and budgeting needs of local governmental units."

Bill sponsors also wrote that "while economic or market fluctuations are not typically accounted for on a year-to-year basis for real property tax values, our property tax laws allow for changing appraised value of real property in a year in which a general reappraisal is not made where the legally permitted use of the property is changed."

"Moreover, recognition of unprecedented market conditions in the years in which those conditions materially affect the businesses using the property warrants a deviation from the state standard valuation cycle and the authority to modify property values during that cycle."

Property owners would have until May 1 to apply for the property-tax relief.

If they fail to adhere to the bill's requirements, they could be declared delinquent in their tax obligations.