N.C. House bills on legal notices set for first committee hearing

Two state House bills focused on legal notices have been scheduled for their first committee step Tuesday.
House Judiciary 4 has listed on its agenda for its 3 p.m. Tuesday meeting House bills 35 and 51. Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, is the only Triad and Northwest N.C. committee member.
Both bills would allow local governments to file their required legal notices on their websites, rather than in local newspapers.
A bipartisan HB51, filed Feb. 4, would allow government entities in 12 eastern counties to post non-government legal notices for the public on their websites for a fee. Those could include notices for such proceedings as foreclosures, divorces, child custody and estates.
The counties affected by HB51 are Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Craven, Gates, Harnett, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington. The bill has three Republican and one Democrat as primary sponsors.
HB51 follows on Republican-sponsored HB35, which was filed Jan. 28 and includes Davidson, Forsyth and Rockingham counties in the Triad.
However, primary co-sponsor Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, said Jan. 29 there was a miscommunication with the Forsyth delegation about Forsyth's inclusion. Warren said Forsyth would be removed during the committee process.
Davidson newspapers affected by HB35 include The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times. Rockingham newspapers affected include the News & Record, Eden Daily News and The Reidsville Review.
The other counties listed in HB35 are Cabarrus, Catawba, Currituck, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Swain.
Both bills require newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.
The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.
The bill would become effective when signed into law.
Both pieces of legislation was filed as a local bill, which means it can't be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can contain up to 14 counties.
The N.C. Press Association opposes the bills, saying that that for some community newspapers, public legal notices can represent as much as 50% of their revenue.
"These are not local bills, but a trojan horse for a larger statewide campaign ... only to avoid the veto of the governor," said Phil Lucey, the NCPA's executive director."
"This is not about cost savings for the counties. This is about hiding the business of the people and an attempt to strike back at newspapers for doing their job."
