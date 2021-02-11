N.C. House bills on legal notices set for first committee hearing

Davidson newspapers affected by HB35 include The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times. Rockingham newspapers affected include the News & Record, Eden Daily News and The Reidsville Review.

The other counties listed in HB35 are Cabarrus, Catawba, Currituck, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Swain.

Both bills require newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.

The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.

The bill would become effective when signed into law.

Both pieces of legislation was filed as a local bill, which means it can't be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can contain up to 14 counties.

The N.C. Press Association opposes the bills, saying that that for some community newspapers, public legal notices can represent as much as 50% of their revenue.

"These are not local bills, but a trojan horse for a larger statewide campaign ... only to avoid the veto of the governor," said Phil Lucey, the NCPA's executive director."

"This is not about cost savings for the counties. This is about hiding the business of the people and an attempt to strike back at newspapers for doing their job."

