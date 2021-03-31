N.C. House passes bill that would require Council of State approval of governor's emergency powers

Cooper vetoed all of those bills. After five veto override votes failed to win Democratic support, Republican leadership backed off additional override attempts for the rest of the 2020 session.

“Clearly, there needs to be a discussion about the endless duration of power that is granted to the governor during a self-declared state of emergency,” said House Majority Leader John Bell, R-Wayne.

“This legislation is not about politics — it is about clarifying the law to restore accountability and ensure stronger bipartisan input."

Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, said she "would be just as upset if a Republican governor doing things without the consent and involvement of the other elected officials in this state."

Stevens suggested that by consulting with council members, perhaps businesses and schools could have reopened sooner.

"I would argue that Gov. Cooper had not acted like a dictator with unilateral authority," said Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham.

"He has spoken to the people of this state weekly. He has held press conferences, explained his reasoning. Every time he backs it up with data and with the secretary of Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.