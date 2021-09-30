N.C. initial unemployment claims drop 50% with end of federal pandemic programs

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims dropped by 50% last week following the expiration of two key federal pandemic relief programs on Sept. 4.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday the state had 3,557 new regular state claims for the week that ended Sept. 25.

There were 7,110 new state and federal claims in N.C. for the week that ended Sept. 18 that included 3,610 regular state claims.

Individuals determined to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.

By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.

As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer had $300 in weekly federal benefits to rely on to pay their bills or feed their household.

U.S. Labor listed 33,324 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 18.