N.C. initial unemployment claims drop for first time in six weeks

Employers' reluctance to lay off workers in a tight job market contributed to a decline in initial unemployment-insurance claims in North Carolina for the first time in six weeks.
The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday reported the state with 5,602 new claims for the week that ended Dec. 4.
That's down 31.5% from 8,183 claims for the week that ended Nov. 27.
Greg McBride, chief financial economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "establishments are cautious about letting people go because of the challenge filling opening positions."
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down three spots from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 21,453 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 27, up from 19,805 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
No surge in N.C. labor force
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
According to the monthly N.C. household employment survey released Nov. 19, there was a 4,786 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during October, following a 10,423 jump in September.
The October labor force totals represented an 11,009 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 6,223 decline in those listed as unemployed.
Before the federal pandemic benefits ended, there was a net gain of 11,761 to the state’s labor force from July to August.
Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden has estimated that about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.1% for October, down from 4.2% for September. It is just 0.2 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
National outlook
National UI claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 for the week that ended Dec. 4.
The latest total represents not only the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic, but the lowest weekly total since September 1969.
McBride said that "it is another one of those ‘we haven’t seen this before’ moments."
"On the other side of the equation, the number of job openings remains very high at more than 11 million as of last count. This affirms that workers are very often in the driver’s seat seeking or retaining jobs.
"Establishments are cautious about letting people go because of the challenge filling opening positions."
There were 1.95 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Nov. 20.
About 1.71 million workers drew state benefits and 237,264 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "the plunge in initial UI claims in recent weeks likely overstates the improvement in the labor market."
"The biggest problem for the labor market right now is too few workers; there are about 2.5 million fewer people in the labor force now than there were before the pandemic, although a big increase in the labor force in November is encouraging."
"The gradual reentrance of people who lost their unemployment insurance benefits in September into the workforce will help relieve labor shortages and allow for continued strong job growth," Faucher said.
