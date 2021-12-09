N.C. initial unemployment claims drop for first time in six weeks

"On the other side of the equation, the number of job openings remains very high at more than 11 million as of last count. This affirms that workers are very often in the driver’s seat seeking or retaining jobs.

"Establishments are cautious about letting people go because of the challenge filling opening positions."

There were 1.95 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Nov. 20.

About 1.71 million workers drew state benefits and 237,264 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "the plunge in initial UI claims in recent weeks likely overstates the improvement in the labor market."

"The biggest problem for the labor market right now is too few workers; there are about 2.5 million fewer people in the labor force now than there were before the pandemic, although a big increase in the labor force in November is encouraging."

"The gradual reentrance of people who lost their unemployment insurance benefits in September into the workforce will help relieve labor shortages and allow for continued strong job growth," Faucher said.

