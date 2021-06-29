N.C. initial unemployment claims rise modestly over weekend

After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.51 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.15 billion.

After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.27 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 149,864 PEUC recipients as of June 5, as well as 1,268 PUA participants as of June 12 and 70,091 continuing claims as of June 5.

Return to work push

The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

On June 23, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.

The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.