N.C. Insurance commissioner sets hearing date on homeowners rate hike request

The state's Insurance commissioner has set Sept. 20 as the hearing date on the N.C. Rate Bureau’s proposed 24.5% homeowners’ insurance rate increase.
The commissioner, however, seldom agrees to a rate anywhere close to the bureau’s full request.
The bureau is an independent group representing insurers writing policies in North Carolina. It typically asks for rate increases — some substantially higher in areas prone to damage from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and winter storms.
For homeowners in Forsyth and Guilford counties, as well as Greensboro and Winston-Salem, a 25% rate hike would raise their annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.
That average price increase also applies for Alamance, Davie, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.
“The data in the filing has not convinced me that such a drastic increase is necessary," Commissioner Mike Causey said in a statement.
“My goal is to find a rate that will make financial sense for our residents and keep our insurance companies healthy enough to pay claims.”
The bureau hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in the Albemarle Building in Raleigh.
State law gives the Insurance commissioner 45 days to issue an order once the hearing concludes.
Once the order is issued, the bureau has the right to appeal the decision before the N.C. Court of Appeals. A Court of Appeals order could be appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court.
The bureau’s recent average statewide rate requests have ranged from 17.4% for 2019 to 25.6% for 2015.
Instead, the commissioner typically approves a lower increase, or sometimes a decrease, for each of the state’s 29 territories as measured by risk.
For example, Causey approved an average increase of 4.8% for 2018-19. Homeowners in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County had an average 3.5% increase.
The bureau is requesting an average 25% increase on owners of condominiums, 24.6% on residential homeowners and 21% on tenants.
The bureau said a major factor in its sharp rate increase request for 2021 is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.
For Davidson and Randolph counties, their annual cost would go up $192, or from $711 to $903.
For Yadkin County, the annual cost would increase by $156, or from $594 to $750.
For Wilkes County, the annual cost would go up $170, or from $621 to $791.
For Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties, their annual cost would increase by $154, or from $571 to $725.
Causey said in response to the bureau's 17.4% hike request for 2019 that "there is a pervasive lack of documentation, explanation and justification of both the data used, as well as the procedures and methodologies utilized in the filing.”
“The proposed rates appear to be excessive and unfairly discriminatory.”
