N.C. Insurance commissioner sets hearing date on homeowners rate hike request

Once the order is issued, the bureau has the right to appeal the decision before the N.C. Court of Appeals. A Court of Appeals order could be appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court.

The bureau’s recent average statewide rate requests have ranged from 17.4% for 2019 to 25.6% for 2015.

Instead, the commissioner typically approves a lower increase, or sometimes a decrease, for each of the state’s 29 territories as measured by risk.

For example, Causey approved an average increase of 4.8% for 2018-19. Homeowners in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County had an average 3.5% increase.

The bureau is requesting an average 25% increase on owners of condominiums, 24.6% on residential homeowners and 21% on tenants.

The bureau said a major factor in its sharp rate increase request for 2021 is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.

For Davidson and Randolph counties, their annual cost would go up $192, or from $711 to $903.

For Yadkin County, the annual cost would increase by $156, or from $594 to $750.

For Wilkes County, the annual cost would go up $170, or from $621 to $791.