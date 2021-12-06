 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. insurance company bought by Ga. group
0 Comments

N.C. insurance company bought by Ga. group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pittman Insurance Group, which has offices in Greensboro, announced Monday it has been bought by Georgia-based Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

Oakbridge is an independent insurance solutions and risk-management advisor. The deal marks Oakbridge’s first presence in North Carolina.

Pittman serves commercial and personal clients across North Carolina. It will retain a corporate office in Raleigh.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert