N.C. insurance company bought by Ga. group

Pittman Insurance Group, which has offices in Greensboro, announced Monday it has been bought by Georgia-based Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC. Terms were not disclosed.
Oakbridge is an independent insurance solutions and risk-management advisor. The deal marks Oakbridge’s first presence in North Carolina.
Pittman serves commercial and personal clients across North Carolina. It will retain a corporate office in Raleigh.
Richard Craver
