N.C. jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 4.6% in June

North Carolina’s unemployment rate reached another COVID-19 pandemic monthly low of 4.6% in June.

Yet, as has been the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rate continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The June statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 4,178 increase in the state’s labor force from May to June for an overall total of just more than 5 million.

That represented a 12,600 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as an 8,422 decline in those listed as unemployed.

Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state's labor force is up 3.6% from 4.83 million in June 2020. That represents a net gain of 365,146 listed as employed and 192,329 no longer listed as unemployed.

In the monthly employer survey, the state is up 22,100 private-sector jobs from May to June, as well as up 19,800 government jobs.