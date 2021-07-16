N.C. jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 4.6% in June

North Carolina’s unemployment rate reached another COVID-19 pandemic monthly low of 4.6% in June.
Yet, as has been the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rate continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The June statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 4,178 increase in the state’s labor force from May to June for an overall total of just more than 5 million.
That represented a 12,600 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as an 8,422 decline in those listed as unemployed.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state's labor force is up 3.6% from 4.83 million in June 2020. That represents a net gain of 365,146 listed as employed and 192,329 no longer listed as unemployed.
In the monthly employer survey, the state is up 22,100 private-sector jobs from May to June, as well as up 19,800 government jobs.
Those government jobs likely involve a higher-than-typical number of public-school teachers involved in summer school programs designed to help students catch up from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on their learning.
There was a net gain of 7,300 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 4,700 in professional and business services, 2,000 in construction, 1,800 in education and health services, and 1,700 each in financial activities and manufacturing.
None of the 10 private-sector employment categories had a month-over-month loss of jobs.
Again taking a year-over-year look, the state is up 228,600 private-sector jobs and up 14,800 government jobs from June 2020.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said Friday that overall the June report "was very positive."
"All indicators went in good directions," Walden said.
"Jobs up, unemployment down, and — importantly — labor force up, meaning more jobless people are looking for work."
Mixed results
The state jobless rate has decreased for nine consecutive months since 7.3% in September.
The month-over-month declines have ranged from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points.
The state rate also has been below the U.S. rate for 14 consecutive months with the U.S. rate at 5.9% in June.
The June state rate is just 0.7 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the COViD-19 pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the June employment news is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 12.9% in March, while the U.S. rate was 9.8% in June. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
More help needed
Most economists say the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
Worker advocates continue to stress that unemployed individuals continue to be hampered in their work searches by the pandemic.
"It looks like the American Rescue Plan may have boosted the economy in June, but we’re still a long way from full recovery,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
"Even after the best month of job creation in a while, we’re still almost 125,000 jobs short of pre-COVID employment levels.”
The center cited several "barriers to work" related to the pandemic. It cited employment surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau between April 14 and July 5. The surveys indicate:
* More than 250,000 North Carolinians cannot work because they are caring for a child:
* More than 100,000 North Carolinians are concerned about working because of the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19:
* More than 50,000 North Carolinians cannot work because they are sick or caring for someone with COVID-19: and
* Nearly 50,000 North Carolinians cannot work because they lack transportation.
McHugh said job losses remain "heavily concentrated in some industries, particularly among the worst-paid workers," such as leisure and hospitality, and restaurants.
UI benefits
There also are North Carolinians who have not re-entered the workforce because they are receiving limited state and federal unemployment insurance benefit payments.
For some individuals, those limited benefits — including the $300 federal weekly payment set to expire Sept. 6 — are more than they typically make in their minimum- to low-wage job.
According to nonpartisan think tank The Century Foundation, 25 states with Republican governors have chosen to end their participation in the $300 weekly federal UI benefit from June 12 through July 10.
Those include Georgia and South Carolina on June 26 and Tennessee on July 3. Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed to end the state’s participation on Aug. 3 in exchange for raising the state’s maximum weekly UI payment by $28 to $275.
On June 23, the N.C. General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise, Senate Bill 116, that would require the state to withdraw early from the federal programs.
SB116 would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments. The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
On July 2, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed SB116.
At full attendance, at least 72 votes are needed to override a veto in the House, while 30 is needed in the Senate.
The SB116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper said he vetoed the bill in part because the programs are set to last just eight more weeks, and in part because the state has “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
