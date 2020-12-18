N.C. jobless rate remains unchanged at 6.2% in November

A modest uptick in hiring during November kept the state's jobless rate unchanged at a pandemic low of 6.2%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.

According to the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 16,300 private-sector and 200 government jobs from October to November.

Tops was a net gain of 8,000 in the leisure and hospitality sector, along with 3,200 in construction and 2,100 in education and health services.

The household survey found a 30,970 increase in the state's labor force from October to November, signaling 28,320 more employed North Carolinians and 2,650 fewer listed as unemployed.

Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force.

The overall impact of the pandemic on the state's economy is shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.

The household survey finds a 2.7% decrease, or by 138,529, in those considered as employed compared with November 2019, as well as a 66.4% jump, or by 123,267, in those listed as unemployed.

The employer survey has the state down 191,600 private-sector jobs, or by 5%, and down 30,700 government jobs, or by 4.2%, from November 2019.