N.C. jobless rate remains unchanged at 6.2% in November

A modest uptick in hiring during November kept the state's jobless rate unchanged at a pandemic low of 6.2%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
According to the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 16,300 private-sector and 200 government jobs from October to November.
Tops was a net gain of 8,000 in the leisure and hospitality sector, along with 3,200 in construction and 2,100 in education and health services.
The household survey found a 30,970 increase in the state's labor force from October to November, signaling 28,320 more employed North Carolinians and 2,650 fewer listed as unemployed.
Unemployed people who are actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force.
The overall impact of the pandemic on the state's economy is shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.
The household survey finds a 2.7% decrease, or by 138,529, in those considered as employed compared with November 2019, as well as a 66.4% jump, or by 123,267, in those listed as unemployed.
The employer survey has the state down 191,600 private-sector jobs, or by 5%, and down 30,700 government jobs, or by 4.2%, from November 2019.
The hardest-hit sector is leisure and hospitality services with 100,000 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with a 34,600 decline in education and health services, 35,900 in manufacturing and 30,700 government.
The only one of 10 private-sector employment categories with a year-over-year net gain in jobs is financial activities at 1,500.
"In response to record-high cases of the coronavirus, consumers are staying home and governments are re-imposing restrictions on economic activity, leading firms to cut back on labor," said Gus Faucher, PNC Financial Services Group's chief economist.
Gov. Roy Cooper's latest effort to slow the spread of COVID19, which went into effect Dec. 11 and lasts through at least Jan. 8, is a "modified stay at home" order that acts as a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
Faucher projects that as more state and local socioeconomic restrictions are implemented, "the job market is set to further weaken into the new year."
Unemployment claims update
Initial state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims continued their ebb-and-flow pattern with 5,018 reported Friday by the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
The seven-day range is from 2,507 to 8,598.
About 1.38 million North Carolinians have filed a UI claim since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March. The total number of filed claims is at 2.94 million.
About 31.5% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal UI claim.
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the current lame-duck session.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PEUC program had paid $718.3 million in benefits to North Carolinians, while the PUA program has paid $746.1 million.
The latest version of the federal COVID-19 relief package still shows bipartisan support for a $300 federal extended UI weekly benefit, and a one-time $500 to $600 per individual stimulus payment.
DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.
"While the current proposed package falls short of fully addressing the challenges facing jobless workers, as a down payment that provides a $300 a week boost and may extend access to UI to more workers, it will provide a bridge to 2021," said Alexandra Sirota, Director of the Budget & Tax Center.
"Our leaders in Congress must get serious about sustaining the supports to people struggling."
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $117.3 million as of 10 a.m. Friday. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1. Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $184.4 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
The federal payments include $589.1 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $18.6 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
Overall, there has been $8.97 billion in state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians during the pandemic.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $810 million since Oct. 1.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.