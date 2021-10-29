N.C. metro areas face lower housing market risk from pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a limited negative impact on the housing markets of North Carolina’s five metropolitan areas, according to a national real-estate report.

Attom Data Solutions’ latest pandemic-related report is based on third-quarter 2021 data in three economic measuring sticks: home affordability; number of homes considered as underwater (amount owed is more than the value of the home); and foreclosure filings.

Out of the 570 metropolitan statistical areas measured, Forsyth County was ranked No. 367 in terms of risk, down from No. 345 in the second-quarter report.

Attom had Forsyth’s median sales price for a single-family home as $220,000, up from $202,500 in the second quarter.

It said that 7,560 out of 79,414 Forsyth residences with mortgages — or 9.5% — are underwater.

There were 50 foreclosure filings during the third quarter, representing a 0.03% foreclosure rate.

By comparison, Guilford County was listed at No. 345 in terms of risk, down from No. 303 in the second quarter.

The median sales price for a single-family home was $212,000, up from $190,000 in the second quarter.