N.C. nears $9 billion in unemployment benefit payments

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

There appears to be enough bipartisan support in Congress, along with President Donald Trump, for providing $300 per week in another round of federal extended UI benefits in a pandemic relief bill. The length of the extension has not been settled upon.

The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $175 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.78 billion with only about $90 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.