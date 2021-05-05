N.C. ranks near top in corporate tax-rate study

North Carolina once again ranks as high performing in the annual Tax Foundation report comparing state corporate tax costs across the country.

The study, released Wednesday, modeled eight types of new and mature firms and analyzed what each would pay in state and local taxes in each state. North Carolina ranked third overall for lowest effective state tax rates for the new firms and fifth overall for the mature firms.

“Over the past decade, North Carolina has implemented historic tax reforms which involved, among other provisions, reductions in the state’s corporate income tax rate and paring back targeted tax incentives,” the report said.

It also notes North Carolina has the lowest corporate income-tax rate in the country at 2.5% for states that have such a tax.

“We see the national Location Matters study as a tool site selectors can use to quickly screen states for their clients, because the study illustrates how state tax burdens play out in real-world scenarios,” said Christopher Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.

“Along with a strong education ecosystem, workforce talent and solid infrastructure, a state’s tax competitiveness is an important consideration for a company deciding where to locate, remain and grow.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.