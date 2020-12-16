N,.C. Rate Bureau requests 18.7% hike in dwelling insurance policy rates

The N.C. Insurance Department said Wednesday that the N.C. Rate Bureau has requested an 18.7% statewide average increase in dwelling policies, to be effective Sept. 1.

Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The filing includes a requested increase of 24.6% in extended overage and no increase in fire coverage. The proposed rate increases are capped by territory at 25% for extended coverage.

The state is divided into 38 dwelling territories, which can combine adjacent cities and adjacent counties.

The filing will be reviewed by the department to determine what, if any, rate adjustments are warranted. If there is no agreement, a public hearing will be called in which both parties would present their cases to a hearing officer, who would then determine the appropriate rate level.

The bureau requested a 19.2% increase in August 2019. A settlement announced in January allowed for an average rate increase of 4% statewide, but there was no hike for customers in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Richard Craver

