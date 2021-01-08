N.C. reaches 1.4 million mark for unemployment insurance claims for pandemic

As of 10 a.m. Friday, those programs have paid a combined $1.54 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, or about 17% of the overall state and federal UI benefits. DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians were affected by the temporary expiration of the programs.

"It is likely that further assistance including larger stimulus payments will be on the way under the new Congress and presidential administration," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments were made retroactive to Dec. 27. They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Even though the FPUC program has been expired for nearly six months, it still represents 53.3% of all state and federal UI benefit payments in N.C. as of 10 a.m. Thursday.