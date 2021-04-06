N.C. reaches $11 billion in unemployment insurance payments for pandemic

Sliding scale

As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.89 billion, with just about $180 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.

The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.

However, with the state jobless rate at a COVID-19 pandemic low of 5.7% for February, it has some significant implications on North Carolinians who may be furloughed or see their job end in the second half of the year.

Based on the state's sliding scale for number of benefit weeks, it’s likely the maximum number of weeks will fall back to 13 or 14 for new applicants beginning July 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

Claims